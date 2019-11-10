|
Phillip Wayne Reagan Wayne Reagan, 82, left this earth on November 2, 2019, at KC Hospice House, surrounded by his wife, Judith E. Reagan and daughter, Jennifer R. Reagan (Todd Wilbanks). He died peacefully after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Wayne was born on November 15, 1936, to George James and Emeline Louise Reagan, in Boston, MA. An 11th - generation Mayflower descendent, Wayne spent his youth on Cape Cod, swimming, jumping on and off Buffalo Rock, and sailing along the coast. Wayne was graduated from Princeton University in 1958, and received his MA in Far Eastern History from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Following a stint in the Army, 11th and 82nd Airborne, including Special Forces, Wayne continued to jump out of airplanes in the northeast before moving to Kansas City. It was there that he met Judith, the woman who would become his bride in 1976, and would remain his bride for the rest of his life. In 2009, he adopted Judith's daughter Jennifer, in an adult adoption. Wayne opened and closed two businesses, an executive search firm and a human resource consulting firm. After his bride and daughter, Wayne's true love was his 170-year old home. He reroofed the house, painted it twice, made storm windows for the entire house, and knew every inch from the attic to the crawl spaces in the basement. Everything he did was a labor of love, and he was so very proud to invite in neighbors, friends and even some strangers. Wayne will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who never lauded his incredible intelligence over anyone. He was a father and grandfather figure to many. Wayne donated his body to KCUMB. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, Wayne's family would like to suggest donations or flowers to KC Hospice House in his name.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019