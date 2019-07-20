Sister Philomene Glotzbach, OSB Sister Philomene Glotzbach, OSB, 92, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kan., died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the monastery. The vigil service will be Monday, July 22, at 7 p.m. in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there Tuesday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. Sister Philomene was born in Paxico, Kansas, on April 27, 1927. She made her monastic profession in 1946 and taught primary grades for over 50 years in Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado. She received her bachelor's degree in education from Mount St. Scholastica College and did graduate studies in German at Montana State University and in Munich, Germany. After retiring she maintained a flower garden and arranged exquisite bouquets for the monastery. Sister Philomene was preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Juanita Glotzbach. She is survived by her sisters, Nadine Seitz, Laverne Hurla, Marian (Robert) Hutley, Rosemarie (Robert) Steck, and her brothers, Merle (Rita) Glotzbach and Bill (Virginia) Glotzbach, and by nieces, nephews, and her monastic family. Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org).

Published in Kansas City Star on July 20, 2019