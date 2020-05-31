Phyllis A. Hill 3/29/30 5/21/20 Our dear mom crossed the big threshold May 21, 2020 after a long what she called blessed life. She was lovingly raised by her mother, Bertha, who picked her at nine days old from a Texas adoption agency "because she was wailing the loudest." Wyandotte High School, Class of '48. Married the love of her life, John E. Hill, Jr. in 1949. John and Phyllis raised their children David, Terri, and Daniel in KCK. Besides being a full-time mother, Phyllis owned and operated a children's clothing shop at Sunset Plaza in the 1960s. Later held jobs with KCK Public Schools; eventually retired from Target Industries. After retirement, Mom moved her residence to the family place in the Ozarks. It was her favorite place, and she fulfilled her desire to end her days right there. Phyllis was devoted to family and her dear friends. She helped many along her path, generally concerned for others' burdens more than her own. Our ache in missing Phyllis is more than balanced by gratitude for her legacy of love and service. Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha Collins; spouse John; dad and mom-in-law John Sr. and Grace Hill; great-grandson Samuel. Phyllis is survived by David & Linda in Arizona; Terri & Randy Holden in Wichita; Dan & Vicki in Linwood, KS. Nine dear grandchildren and nine beautiful great-grandchildren that she adored. Celebration of Phyllis' life will last as long as our memories. No public services at this time. A future memorial gathering may be announced. Mom would be happy if anyone who knew her would think of her and smile while giving, just a little extra, to their own favorite charity or non-profit that helps where help is needed.



