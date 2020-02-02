|
Phyllis A. Leiker Phyllis A. Leiker, 84, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Visitation will be from 1-3:00 PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice House. Phyllis was born July 3, 1935, in Carbondale, IL. She was a registered nurse for many years retiring in 1985. Phyllis was an Army wife, following her husband's military career. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn James Leiker. She is survived by her children Mark (Alisa) Leiker, Leasa (Jeff) Richardson, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. (Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020