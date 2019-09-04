Kansas City Star Obituaries
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Phyllis Marotta
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
525 Campbell St.,
Kansas City, MO
Phyllis A. Marotta


1929 - 2019
Phyllis A. Marotta Obituary
Phyllis A. Marotta Phyllis A. Marotta, 89, of the Columbus Park area of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. followed by Visitation 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 525 Campbell St., Kansas City, MO 64106, where she was a lifelong member. Burial will follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Phyllis was born on December 22, 1929, in Kansas City, MO, to Joseph and Angeline (Grego) Abbolitto, and was a graduate of Manual High School. She worked several years at Pratt-Whitney before she married Pat J. Marotta in 1951. Together they had three children. She was widowed on July 21, 1999. Phyllis was a wonderful cook and cookie maker. Many enjoyed her homemade goods at numerous holidays and weddings. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband; her son-in-law, Kenny Francis; her parents; brother, James Abbolitto; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Frances and Walter "Tony" Accurso; and sisters-in-law, JoAnn Mancini and Mary Ann Marotta. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Patty Francis; sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Mary Marotta, Jim and Dena Marotta; grandchildren, Patrick and Carley Armato, Anna Marotta, Amanda Mae Marotta, and Angelica Marotta; great-granddaughters, Kiera, Elayna and Anna Armato; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Mike Arnone; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and lifelong friend, Marie (Cascone) Messina. She will be greatly missed by all. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019
