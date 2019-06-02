Phyllis Joy Banks Phyllis Banks of Kansas City Mo., passed away May 18, 2019. Phyllis was born in Horton KS. to Harry and Lenora Banks July 20, 1930. She was employed for many years as a registered nurse at Trinity Lutheran hospital and retired to her home in Union Hill where she tended her many gardens and trees. In her quiet and unassuming way, Phyllis was the spark that held the neighborhood together. With her nursing experience she tended those who were ill. With her gardening skill she made every space she touched beautiful. With a wry sense of humor she told stories of her adopted cat friends. Phyllis will be remembered by her nursing classmates and the many people who stopped by when she was in the garden to answer questions and visit. She had been living at Villa Ventura Senior Living for the last two years and was very happy there. We treasure her memory. A memorial inurnment in a columbarium in Union Cemetery will be Sunday June 9,2019 at 11 AM.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019