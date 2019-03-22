Phyllis Carol (Nugen) Hopkins Phyllis Hopkins, 70, of Pleasant Hill, MO formerly of Peculiar, MO. departed this life, surrounded by the love of her family, on March 8, 2019 at her home. Phyllis was a 1966 graduate of Marshall, Missouri High School. After graduation, Phyllis moved to Kansas City and embarked on a career at Fitz's where she worked on some of the earliest computers. On September 4, 1971, Phyllis was united in marriage with John William Hopkins, Jr. in Kansas City, Missouri. Phyllis and John lived in Kansas City until 1980 when they moved to Peculiar, Missouri to make their home. After her husband's death Phyllis continued to live in Peculiar until 4 years ago when she moved to Pleasant Hill to be closer to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Hopkins, Jr., and her parents, Rodger and Dixie Nugen. Phyllis is lovingly survived by two daughters, Kimberly Franklin and husband Richard of Flowery Branch, Georgia, and Lisa Messinger and husband Ryan of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; two sisters, Sharon Hagedorn and husband Danny of Camdenton, Missouri and Norma Kolwes and husband Bill of Missouri City, Texas; two grandchildren, Evan and Felicity; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is also survived by her loving feline companion, Laverne. The family of Phyllis Carol (Nugen) Hopkins hosted a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her daughter's home in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. In Loving Memory of Phyllis Hopkins the family suggests contributions to the and may be mailed to 8400 W. 110TH Street, Suite 130, Overland Park, KS. 66210 or made online at www.lung.org Cremation arrangements entrusted to Wallace Funeral Home.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary