Phyllis D. Underwood Phyllis DeLane Underwood, 85, (Liberty, MO) passed away July 5, 2019.Phyllis was born February 28, 1934, in Bethany, MO, the daughter of Robert L. Prather, Sr. and Phoebe (Nickerson) Prather. On April 21, 1956 Phyllis was united in marriage to Don F. Underwood. He preceded her in death on August 5, 1990. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, Orville Prather, Robert L. Prather, Jr., and Carl Prather; 3 sisters, Katherine Nichols, Elizabeth Flint, and Lucille Glenn. Phyllis was was proud and protective of her family. She was a bookkeeper, homemaker, Mother and Grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her sugar cookies and delicious treats were in high demand. She loved her bells, hummingbirds, and especially her Kansas City Royals baseball. She was a longtime member of the Liberty Christian Church. Survivors include her 2 sons; Donald (Margee) Underwood and Mark (Dawn) Underwood; 4 grandchildren, Robert (Aspen), Matthew, Katie, and Becca Underwood; sister-in-law, Dixie Cummings; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Liberty Christian Church 427 E. Kansas St., Liberty, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 Wednesday at the Church. The family will also receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO, followed by a Graveside Service at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Wilkerson Food Pantry, a ministry of Liberty Christian Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019