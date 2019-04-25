Phyllis Darby It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis C. (Robertson) Darby, announces her passing on April 24, 2019 of natural causes in Shawnee, KS. Born in BayonneCity, NJ on November 13, 1931, she was 87. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10:30 am at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Phyllis met her future husband, who she called "Darby", in a Barberton, Ohio Methodist youth group in the late 1940s. She was a current member of the Shawnee United Methodist Church. Phyllis graduated from the Hammel Business University in Akron, OH in 1951 and passed the Kansas Real Estate Commission exam in June 1979. A consummate mother and grandmother, Phyllis was an excellent cook and delivered delicious meals once per week on "Grandma Day" to her loving family. She was always thrilled to attend any activity involving her two grandchildren. She was an avid Kansas City sports fan and enjoyed participating in tennis and bowling. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Darby, her son, Scott Darby, and her two sisters Elizabeth Ralston and Janet Stewart. Phyllis is survived by her son, Lance (Diana) Darby, Shawnee, KS, and her two grandchildren, Sarah, Washington DC, and Jonathan, Littleton CO. Phyllis had a rebirth at age 62 when she became a grandmother! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Humane Society of the United States. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com .

