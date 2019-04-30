Phyllis Dean Phyllis Dean, 91 of Kansas City, Missouri passed away April 25, 2019 at Morningside Place in Overland Park, Kansas. Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Revolution (Westport) United Methodist Church, 500 W. 40th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service, also at the church. Services under the direction of Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (660-679-0009). Memorial contributions may be made to the Revolution United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com Phyllis Joan Guetschow Dean was born January 29, 1928 on a farm near Gaza, Iowa. She was the second of six children born to Lawrence and Laura (Lake) Guetschow. Phyllis went to school and graduated from Gaza Consolidated in 1945, then went on to graduate from Central Radio and Television School in Kansas City, MO. After completing the program she was hired by TWA and worked at LaGuardia Airport in New York, NY. Later she requested a transfer back to the midwest and was placed in a position at the Kansas City Downtown Airport. While shopping with her friend she met her future husband, Dale Dean. They were married October 23, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. To this union three children were born, Jacqueline, Philip, and John. Phyllis very much enjoyed being a full time homemaker and through the years excelled at mothering, organizing, cooking, baking, and especially sewing. She belonged to the Westport United Methodist Church and assisted with the youth choir for several years. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Dale, her parents, her older brother Lewis, two sisters, Joyce Duke and Barbara Schmidt and by her daughter-in-law Shirley Dean. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Jackie (Cody) Thompson, son Philip Dean, son John (Alleene) Dean, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Marion Dvorak and Pat (Harvey) Juber, brother Jerry Guetschow, and numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis was a quiet strength and a peaceful spirit. She was loved very much and will be missed greatly by all.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary