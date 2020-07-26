1/1
Phyllis Gail Fairley
1946 - 2020
Phyllis Gail Fairley Phyllis Gail Fairley passed away peacefully June 19, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. Phyllis was born July 18, 1946, to Doris Gale and Vivian Maude Fairley in Milan, MO. She graduated from Milan High School in the class of 1964. She was an accomplished pianist and popular performer in singing contests in North Missouri in the 1950s. As a teenager, she was selected to attend Missouri Girls State and served as a member of the Ladies' Aid at Asbury Methodist Church in Sullivan County. After high school, she married and had two children, Robert and Rebecca. Phyllis retired in 2016 from her job as a medical transcriptionist at North Kansas City Hospital. In her retirement years, she enjoyed volunteering at the hospital's pain clinic. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, D.G. and Vivian Fairley. She is survived by her children and two grandsons. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Milan, Missouri, with a dedication of her gravestone at Asbury Cemetery in Sullivan County near the Asbury Methodist Church.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
