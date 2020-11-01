PhyllisHurstJune 20, 1926 - October 13, 2020Prairie Village, Kansas - Phyllis D. Hurst, 94, died October 13, 2020, at Village Shalom in Overland Park, KS. Private graveside services were held at Rose Hill Cemetery in KC, Mo.She was born June 20, 1926, in Kansas City, KS to Colleph and Rose Anna (Louis) Shaw, and lived most of her adult years in Prairie Village, KS.Phyllis attended Wyandotte High School in KCKS, the University of Texas, and the Kansas City Art Institute.She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Leah (Ulamperl) Shaw, her brother Raymond Shaw, and her husband of 66 yrs, Harold N. Hurst.Phyllis is survived by children Stephen Hurst (Lucy), Anne Jacobs (Mike), Susie Hurst (Dani Sneh), and Dr. Robert Hurst; Grandchildren Joshua Hurst, Rachel Hurst, Jessica Hurst, Mindy Parmet (Dr. David), Joe Jacobs, Robyn Freiden (Seth), Jonathan Hurst-Sneh (Shira), Coby Hurst-Sneh, and 7 Great-grandchildren.To view complete obituary or send condolences contact