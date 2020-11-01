1/1
Phyllis Hurst
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis
Hurst
June 20, 1926 - October 13, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Phyllis D. Hurst, 94, died October 13, 2020, at Village Shalom in Overland Park, KS. Private graveside services were held at Rose Hill Cemetery in KC, Mo.
She was born June 20, 1926, in Kansas City, KS to Colleph and Rose Anna (Louis) Shaw, and lived most of her adult years in Prairie Village, KS.
Phyllis attended Wyandotte High School in KCKS, the University of Texas, and the Kansas City Art Institute.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Leah (Ulamperl) Shaw, her brother Raymond Shaw, and her husband of 66 yrs, Harold N. Hurst.
Phyllis is survived by children Stephen Hurst (Lucy), Anne Jacobs (Mike), Susie Hurst (Dani Sneh), and Dr. Robert Hurst; Grandchildren Joshua Hurst, Rachel Hurst, Jessica Hurst, Mindy Parmet (Dr. David), Joe Jacobs, Robyn Freiden (Seth), Jonathan Hurst-Sneh (Shira), Coby Hurst-Sneh, and 7 Great-grandchildren.
To view complete obituary or send condolences contact
www.louismemorialchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved