Phyllis J. Long Phyllis J. Long, age 97, passed away January 27, 1922. Phyllis was born January 28, 1922 to Hazel and Robert Wise of Sac City, Iowa. She graduated from Sac City High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. She taught school for three years. She married Robert Edwin Long in 1944. They were married 62 years, until his death in 2006. Her parents, and her sister, Marvel J Walker, also preceded her. Phyllis was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by two daughters: Judy Ann Knapp (James) of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Susan Marie Hill (John) of Angola, Indiana, by four grandchildren: Ryan Knapp (Rene'), Christina Fox (Erik), Tammy Hill (Lanny South), and Brett Knapp (Ashley), and by nine great grandchildren: Cooper Knapp, Jordan Knapp, Carter Knapp, Lauren Fox, Andrew Fox, Parker Hill-South, Joanna Hill-South, Brody Knapp and Owen Knapp. Phyllis enjoyed community involvement. She was a volunteer in Head Start. She was a former leader of League of Women Voters for South Kansas City. She was a long time member of the Friends of Art and the Village Presbyterian Church. Cremation. Private family interment, Mt Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020