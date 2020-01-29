Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Long


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Long Obituary
Phyllis J. Long Phyllis J. Long, age 97, passed away January 27, 1922. Phyllis was born January 28, 1922 to Hazel and Robert Wise of Sac City, Iowa. She graduated from Sac City High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. She taught school for three years. She married Robert Edwin Long in 1944. They were married 62 years, until his death in 2006. Her parents, and her sister, Marvel J Walker, also preceded her. Phyllis was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by two daughters: Judy Ann Knapp (James) of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Susan Marie Hill (John) of Angola, Indiana, by four grandchildren: Ryan Knapp (Rene'), Christina Fox (Erik), Tammy Hill (Lanny South), and Brett Knapp (Ashley), and by nine great grandchildren: Cooper Knapp, Jordan Knapp, Carter Knapp, Lauren Fox, Andrew Fox, Parker Hill-South, Joanna Hill-South, Brody Knapp and Owen Knapp. Phyllis enjoyed community involvement. She was a volunteer in Head Start. She was a former leader of League of Women Voters for South Kansas City. She was a long time member of the Friends of Art and the Village Presbyterian Church. Cremation. Private family interment, Mt Moriah Cemetery.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -