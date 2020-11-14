1/1
Phyllis Mackison
1947 - 2020
February 3, 1947 - November 5, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Ms. Phyllis Mackison (Butterwick) died peacefully at home on November 5th, 2020 in Olathe, Kansas at the age of 73.
Phyllis is survived by her son Andrew Wiltfong, grandson Connor and granddaughter Calleigh of Kansas City, Missouri, son Bryan Wiltfong, daughter in law Laura, granddaughters Kayla and Emma of Prairie Village, Kansas, and daughter Kira Mackison of the home.
Phyllis was born on February 3, 1947 in Sedalia, Missouri. Her parents were Melva Jean Robinson and John W. Butterwick. She graduated from Green Ridge High School in 1965. She graduated from State Fair Community College in 1994 with an Associates Degree in Accounting, and continued on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Ottawa University in 2006. Phyllis used her education to work in multiple accounting roles.
Phyllis was an independent person who would rather devote her time to helping others through singing with her church and working with WomenHeart - The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease . She loved spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 14th at Community Covenant Church, Lenexa, Kansas. Pastor Jessica Springer will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers please send donations to WomenHeart (https://www.womenheart.org).


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Community Covenant Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 13, 2020
Phyllis was a wonderful person and a dedicated volunteer with WomenHeart. She will be missed by all of those who knew her. Sending prayers to her family.
Marque Ann Barton
Friend
November 11, 2020
Ms. Mackison was a pleasure to be around, and a very patient and kind woman! A true light to many. Sending her family warmth and love as we cherish her in our memories!
