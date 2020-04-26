|
Phyllis Ann McClard Phyllis Ann (Brooke) McClard, 80, formerly of El Paso, Texas had a peaceful passing, Sunday, April 19th, 2020. Phyllis was born in Hutchinson, Kansas and was the 5th sibling of 10 children in the Brooke clan. She graduated from St. Theresa's High School in Hutchinson and went on to graduate with a bachelor's degree in education from Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas. After college graduation, Phyllis moved to Denver, Colorado to begin her career as an elementary school teacher, learned to ski the slopes of Winter Park, and met and married the love of her life, Ted. Phyllis was a gifted storyteller and enjoyed "solving all the world's problems" with anyone over a cup of coffee or glass of wine. She loved to play tennis and hosted amazing parties for any occasion at her home. She also loved to get to know people and was extremely thoughtful and kind with her friendship. Phyllis was a member of the El Paso Chapter of PEO, co-founder of the Adventure Girl's Club and most importantly, an amazing mom to Meg and Kate. Preceded in death by her infant son, Teddy; husband, Ted, of 51 years; sister Nancy; and parents Bill and Mary Brooke. She is survived by her daughter Meg, husband Stephen Puente, twin grandsons Tomas and Mateo; daughter Kate, husband Patrick Carr, and grandchildren PC, Maggie, and Teddy; her beloved siblings (Charlene, Bill, Ralph, Susie, Jeanette, Mackie, Jim and Steve), and a considerable number of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A mass and celebration of life will occur at a later date. A private interment will occur at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas. Funeral arrangements entrusted to McGilley State Line Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mount St. Scholastica Benedictine Sisters (mountosb.org) or the Red Earth Rising (redearthrising.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020