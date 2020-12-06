1/1
Phyllis Stasi
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Stasi
December 28, 1930 - December 3, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Phyllis Stasi, 89, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 in Olathe Ks. A private funeral service will be live streamed on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The link for the live stream can be found at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Phyllis was born December 28, 1930 to Dominick (Bebe) Stasi and Lucy Stasi. She was sister to Angelina Stasi, Pat Stasi, and Joseph Stasi. She is survived by her nephew Dominick Stasi, nieces Lucille OMalley and Joann Jaggar, great nephews Pat Stasi, Ryan OMalley, and Nicholas Jaggar, great nieces Tanya Swift and Kelly Heckert, as well as numerous great, great nieces and nephews.
Phyllis liked the New York Yankees, old movies, shopping, and music by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. She loved being with family especially her nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Phyllis was like a mother to all. She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Kindred Hospice Foundation and/or Villa St. Francis in Olathe, KS. Any condolences can be made to Lucy OMalley 16110 W 133rd St. Apt 224, Olathe, KS 66062.
Due to COVID-19, a luncheon and Celebration of Live will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
My deepest sorrow. I always remembered going to visit Tootsie with my grandparents Tony and Jewell Villano. I would just sit and listen to the laughter and stories. Great memories that I treasure. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Kim Pennington
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved