Phyllis Stasi
December 28, 1930 - December 3, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Phyllis Stasi, 89, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 in Olathe Ks. A private funeral service will be live streamed on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The link for the live stream can be found at MuehlebachChapel.com
.
Phyllis was born December 28, 1930 to Dominick (Bebe) Stasi and Lucy Stasi. She was sister to Angelina Stasi, Pat Stasi, and Joseph Stasi. She is survived by her nephew Dominick Stasi, nieces Lucille OMalley and Joann Jaggar, great nephews Pat Stasi, Ryan OMalley, and Nicholas Jaggar, great nieces Tanya Swift and Kelly Heckert, as well as numerous great, great nieces and nephews.
Phyllis liked the New York Yankees, old movies, shopping, and music by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. She loved being with family especially her nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Phyllis was like a mother to all. She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Kindred Hospice Foundation and/or Villa St. Francis in Olathe, KS. Any condolences can be made to Lucy OMalley 16110 W 133rd St. Apt 224, Olathe, KS 66062.
Due to COVID-19, a luncheon and Celebration of Live will be held at a later date.