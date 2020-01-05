|
Phyllis Travers Phyllis Travers, beloved wife, sister, and friend passed away in her home surrounded by friends and her beloved birds on Dec 23rd, 2019. A gifted book keeper, Phyllis worked for the Catholic dioceses in Wyoming and Kansas. She partnered with her husband, Richard, to build Guest Communications Corporation, taking it from a small startup in their basement to a successful healthcare communications company employing upwards of 35 people. She was a loving aunt and friend helping neighbors, family, and coworkers build a better life. Phyllis adopted many pets throughout the years ensuring they lived full and healthy lives. She was known for her generous heart, her kind spirit, and her reliability. Phyllis was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic church in Shawnee, KS. Born Feb 1, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska, Phyllis was the daughter of James and Ella Sherrett. She attended school in Central High of Omaha, NE and was a graduate of 1961. In 1964, she was united in holy matrimony to Richard Travers, who preceded her in death on September 25, 2019. As a result of her generous spirit and kind heart, she was loved by many, touching the lives of everyone she met. Her influence and memory will forever remain in the lives and hearts of all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her mother Ella, her father James and her brother. She is survived by one brother Mike of, Nebraska. Visitation is set for Thursday Jan 9th from 5-7 pm. With a Mass of Catholic Burial at 10 am on Friday, Jan 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee In lieu of flowers, Phyllis's family is asking for donations to Great Plains SPCA, 5428 Antioch Dr., Merriam, KS, 66202 or Beak-N-Wings, 9010 Rosehill Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020