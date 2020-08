Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis Y. Collins 60, died on Aug.15, 2020. Funeral Wed, Aug. 26, 2020, 11am at Duane E. Funeral Dirs. Visit 10am-11am at the chapel. Burial Leavenworth Nat'l Cem. LVNKS. Arr. by Daune E. Harvey Funeral Directors.



