|
|
Pierce B Adams III Pierce B Adams III, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away 11/10/2018. Memorial services will be held at 11am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, Raytown, MO. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10am. Pierce was born 8/26/1946. He graduated from Rockhurst high school in 1965. Pierce was an avid train enthusiast and he also enjoyed chess, music, basketball, bowling, funny jokes, and racing cars. Survivors include: former wife, Charlene Adams; daughters, Andrea Adams Britt, Heather Wedgewood, Vanessa Adams, and Michelle Adams; sisters, Christina Murphy and Vickey Adams.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019