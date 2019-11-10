|
|
Pilar J Perez Pilar J Perez died peacefully on October 31, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. She was 93. Pilar was born on March 26, 1926, in Torrijos, Spain to her parents, Pasqual and Pilar Perez, where she lived with her family until the start of the Spanish Civil War. Her family was forced to leave everything behind and escape to Madrid, Spain where she lived until she married. Pilar married Ramon C Perez in 1958. Pilar and Ramon lived in Paris, France for two years before moving to Concepcion, Chile. Their twin daughters, Sylvia and Virginia (Vicki), were born 12 days later. The Perez family moved to Kansas City, MO in 1968. Pilar was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother. She experienced a lot during her life and was a wealth of knowledge. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that her faith was unwavering and that she is now at peace with God and those that have gone before her. Pilar has joined her beloved daughter, Vicki, and her husband, Ramon, in heaven along with her parents, brothers and sisters. Pilar is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sylvia and Brian Nail and her twin grandsons, whom she adored, Mark and Gregory Nail. Her grandsons were the light of her life and instrumental in giving her hope the last twenty years after the tragic loss of her daughter, Vicki. Pilar will be buried in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2 E 75th St, Kansas City, MO (816) 523-2405 for masses to be said on behalf of Pilar. Condolences to the family may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019