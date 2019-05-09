Pleasant "Pleze" Wallace Snow Pleze Wallace Snow, 92, Kansas City, MO, passed away May 4, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be 1:30-3:00 p.m. Saturday May 11, 2019 with funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Burial at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to KC Pet Project 4400 Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64129 Pleze was born March 9, 1927 in Grove Springs, MO to General S. & Celey A. (Williams) Snow. He married Jewel Dean Chapman on February 10, 1951. Pleze was a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. He retired in 1989 after working 40 years for the Gas Service Co. Pleze enjoyed listening to music, reading his Bible, gardening, spending time with his family. He was quite the jokester. Pleze was preceded in death by his wife: Jewell in 2004; granddaughter Sarah Shaw in 1989, grandson Erik Snow in 2010 and 11 brothers and sisters. Pleze is survived by his daughter: Rhonda Shaw & husband Ricky of Kansas City, MO; son: Roger Snow & wife Anne Marie of Independence, MO; grandchildren: Amanda Shaw, Jake Shaw, Cammie Moran, Candace White, Christy Romazon; 4 great-grandchildren. Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

