Preston Michael Duckett
Preston Michael Duckett Preston Michael Duckett passed away on July 2, 2020, at his home in Overland Park, KS, after a brief battle with cancer. Michael was born in Redlands, CA, on November 11, 1944, to Herbert Preston and Barbara Jean (Lowe) Duckett. He met his wife, Lee Wells, in 1986 on an airplane, and they were married within the year. He is survived by Lee as well as his daughters, Stephanie Ann Rutherford of Belgrade, MT, her husband, Jim, and grandchildren Ashley and Graver. Jennifer Howard (Pat) of Huntley, IL. Other survivors include his sister, Pam Dawson (Billy), sister-in-law, Judy Nies (Howard), nephew, Matt McCarty (Rebecca), niece, Sara McCarty Bockelman (Kirk) and great-nieces and great-nephews Lauren, Davis, Maren, Emma Kate, Charlie and Jack. Michael worked over 20 years for Marion Laboratories/Marion Merrill Dow as a Director of Internal Audit; Director, Corporate Finance; Regional West Coast Controller; Director of Computer Operations and Telecommunications. Later, he was a business owner and consultant. He served on the advisory board of The Salvation Army of metropolitan Kansas City for over 25 years. He received his MBA from Rockhurst University's Executive Fellows program (with distinction). He later became an Executive Fellows board member. Michael was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, where he taught Disciple 1 classes for 15 years and was a member of the church's security team. He loved all things outdoors - fishing, duck and goose hunting and golf. An avid reader and great cook with a wonderful sense of humor, Michael made friends everywhere. He was an amazing husband and father and a man of great faith. He will be missed by many. A private service will be held at Church of The Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, on Friday, July 17, at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live-streamed at this link: www.cor.org/memorialsonline. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Operation Breakthrough (www.operationbreakthrough.org) where Michael was a wonderful volunteer in so many ways.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
