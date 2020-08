Or Copy this URL to Share

Preston Thomas, Sr. 57, of KC, KS passed August 9, 2020. Service Sat, August 22, 2020. Visit 10:30-12 Svc at 12 held at Calvary Temple Pentecostal Church 7725 Kansas Ave KCKS. Private Disposition Arr: A Better Place Funeral.



