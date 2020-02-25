|
Prudence E McDonald Fiant Prudence E McDonald Fiant, 84, died peacefully Wednesday February 20th 2020 in hospice at North Kansas City Hospital. She leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews and many close friends, especially Anne and Kathy. Born and raised in Athol Massachusetts, the daughter of Robert and Eva McDonald. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Marvin Fiant, sister Marquerite McDonald Keith and brother Douglas McDonald. "Prudy" was a long time resident of Lake Wakomis. She was an active member of Platte Woods United Methodist Church. She loved to sew her own clothes, make crafts, volunteer, gardening and her little red MG. Prudy surrounded her life with the color purple and she will be missed by all. Condolences and donations to "Missions" Platte Woods United Methodist Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020