Quentin M. Reichmuth

Quentin M. Reichmuth Quentin M. Reichmuth, 86, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM Friday, July 19, at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the . Quentin was born November 3, 1932, in Leigh, NE, 9th of 13 to Frank and Ella Reichmuth. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Air Force. After serving his country, Quentin worked at the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller and later a Tower Chief. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Sullivan) Reichmuth, 4 sons and their wives; Kevin (Kim), Lenexa, KS, Todd (Dana), Olathe, KS, Gary (Kimberly), Plano, TX, Joe (Lorrie) ,,Overland Park, KS, and 9 grandchildren. Full Obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019
