|
|
Rev R. Charles "Chuck" Spivey Jr. Chuck Spivey, 89, Olathe, KS passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. Chuck was the founding pastor of Knox United Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, KS and served the Lord there from 1962 to his retirement in 1992. Visitation to celebrate his life will be at 11am on Saturday, January 18th, at the Knox United Presbyterian Church, 9595 w 95th Street. A memorial service and burial will immediately follow. For full obituary visit, www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020