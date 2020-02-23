|
R. "Craig" Christie R. "Craig" Christie passed peacefully on February 17th, 2020 in Leawood, KS at the age of 88. Craig is survived by his wife, Janet Christie; Children, Robert (Marci) Christie, David (Mara) Christie, Michael (Ava) Christie, Dan (Lori) Christie and Joe (Rebecca) Christie, Step-children; Vicky (Jeff) Roper, Brad (Michelle) Baker, Paul (Laura) Baker and sister, Jean Mead of Leawood, KS., numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Elizabeth Christie of Kansas City, MO. Craig was born on October 6, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to Ralph and Elizabeth Christie. He graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in electrical engineering. He began his career with Collins Radio Corporation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and King Radio Corporation in Olathe, KS working his way to President at King Radio which was acquired by Bendix, Allied Signal and Honeywell. During this time, he married Julie and they had five sons together. His second marriage was to Janet Reid in 1975. Craig and Janet were very involved in their church, traveling and gardening. Craig was an accomplished private pilot and he and Janet made many trips together. They loved tutoring disadvantaged youth and they loved their dog, Shelby. His children remember him as a dedicated father who instilled the values of hard work, integrity, philanthropy, and compassion. A funeral is scheduled for March 2nd at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66213 at 1:30 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Craig's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Thomas Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch Rd. Overland Park, KS 66213 or Kansas Children Service League, 1365 N. Custer Wichita, KS 67203.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020