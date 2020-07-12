R. Jo Stevenson August 15, 1931 - July 7, 2020 R. Jo Stevenson, 88, University Place, WA, formerly of Overland Park, passed away July 7, 2020. After graduating from high school she attended Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA. She married Andrew B. Stevenson, Tacoma, in 1954 and they were devoted to one another until his 2006 death. Jo lived in Overland Park from 1966-1977 and in Carmel, Indiana form 1977-1980. They returned to Washington in 1980, living in Bellevue and Shelton prior to retiring to University Place. Winters were spent in Borrego Springs, CA. Jo is survived by children Andrea Chastain, Overland Park and Dr. Kevin Stevenson (Debi), Austin, TX and 1 grandson, Charles "Chaz" Chastain V, KCMO. She was preceded in death by husband, Andy, and 2 sisters. No memorial service will be held due to COVID-19. Contributions in her name may be made to Franke Tobey Jones Wellness Center in Tacoma. Please sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com