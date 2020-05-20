R. Ray Trowbridge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
R Ray Trowbridge R Ray Trowbridge, age 82 of Overland Park , Kansas passed away on May 15, 2020. Born on December 5, 1937, to Russell and Wilma Trowbridge, Ray graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1955. A tennis letterman, Ray took his racket skills on to Baker University, where he joined Kappa Sigma and found the love of his life, Suzanne Milton. Ray and Suzy celebrated 60 years of happiness with their three children, Scott, Cary and Melissa, and five grandchildren, RJ, Riley, Zack, Dylan, and Colby. Ray served in the US Air Force reserves and retired from the Lee Corporation as the Assistant Treasurer. A selfless anchor to his family, and a loyal friend to all, Ray will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Full tribute @www.signaturefunerals.com. Are: Signature Funerals. 816-214-5174


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved