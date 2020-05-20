R Ray Trowbridge R Ray Trowbridge, age 82 of Overland Park , Kansas passed away on May 15, 2020. Born on December 5, 1937, to Russell and Wilma Trowbridge, Ray graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1955. A tennis letterman, Ray took his racket skills on to Baker University, where he joined Kappa Sigma and found the love of his life, Suzanne Milton. Ray and Suzy celebrated 60 years of happiness with their three children, Scott, Cary and Melissa, and five grandchildren, RJ, Riley, Zack, Dylan, and Colby. Ray served in the US Air Force reserves and retired from the Lee Corporation as the Assistant Treasurer. A selfless anchor to his family, and a loyal friend to all, Ray will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Full tribute @www.signaturefunerals.com. Are: Signature Funerals. 816-214-5174