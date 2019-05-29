Rachel Bartel While in the comfort of her own home, on the rainy afternoon of May 20th , 2019, Rachel Elissa (Waxse) Bartel, 48, yielded to her two-year battle with brain cancer. On that day, a close friend reflected, "Rachel is at peace and heaven is a brighter place while the earth cries today." Rachel was born June 1, 1970 in New York City. Shortly after, she moved with her family to Kansas City where she grew up in Overland Park. Rachel graduated from Shawnee Mission South in 1987 and attended KU. In 1993, Rachel earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Research Medical Nursing School. That same year she moved to Chicago and started working at Children's Memorial Hospital in the hematology/oncology unit. After Rachel completed her Master's Degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago, she and her husband John moved back to Kansas City when she began her 20 year career Children's Mercy Hospital as a Nurse Practitioner in their hematology/oncology unit and then in the adolescent/teen medicine clinic. Rachel's life work was helping all young people lead healthy physical, social, and emotional lives. Her passion was meeting the needs of transgender teenagers. Rachel had qualities that allowed her to be loved by so many people. Rachel had a warm and inviting smile. She had the ability to include everyone, making sure she knew the little details that made each individual special. Her reputation for the "world's greatest hugs" was widely known by her friends and family. She baked delicious cookies. Rachel enjoyed planning our annual Bartel-B-Q. She loved being a mom. Rachel loved her girls so much. Rachel is survived by husband of nearly 24 years John, daughters Kaylee (18) and Laine (14), her mother Linda, father David, stepmother Judy, brother Ryan, and sisters Rebecca and Elayna. Instead of flowers, Rachel's family requests that you make donations to the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation (www.smef.org/donate) to help students in need and fund after school programs. You may also choose to donate to Synergy Services (www.synergyservices.org) to help support transgender youth services. Rachel's family invites you to a visitation on May 30 th from 3-5 at the Wesley Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood with a Celebration Service beginning at 5ish. We are hoping attendees will wear purple, Rachel's favorite color.

