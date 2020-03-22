Home

Rachel Marie Janous May 14, 1981 March 1, 2020 Our angel Rachel Marie Janous (38) of Knoxville, TN completed her 2 year battle with Triple Negative Breast Cancer into the arms of Jesus. She is lovingly cherished by her husband Brandon Janous, their 3 children Hadley Mae (8), Cooper Grace (7), and Macklin Lawrence (5), parents Larry & Debi Johnson, Brother Kit Johnson, and Grandmother Joyce Roach. Rachel graduated from Oak Park High School in 2000, The University of Nebraska in 2005, and William Jewell Nursing School in 2009. She was an RN everywhere they lived; Tennessee, Missouri, and Nebraska. Rachel loves her family, dancing, being a nurse, giving hugs, and loving the Lord while radiating His love to all. Services pending. For more information visit http://bit.ly/2Q0TQk2
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020
