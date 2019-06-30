Rachel White Brown Rachel White Brown, of KCMO, passed away on June 20, 2019, after a short illness. She was days shy of her 85th birthday. Her final weeks were spent surrounded by the family and friends she so loved, and who loved her in return. Rachel was born in New Haven, CT on July 10, 1934 to Dr. Louis White and Martha Rahm White. In 1956, she graduated from Smith College, and married Arnold H Brown. Early married life was spent in San Francisco, CA. In 1963, they moved with their 3 daughters to Phoenix, AZ where Rachel was highly involved with the Phoenix Symphony and other community organizations. In 1973, they moved to Mission Hills, KS. Rachel immediately became involved with the Smith College Club, where she met many of her dearest friends. She became the Director of the Call for Action Volunteer Program, where she served for many years. Her passion for music led her to serve as a Member of the Board for The KC Lyric Opera and a member of the advisory council for Harriman-Jewell Series, while her passion for education led her to serve on the board for Literacy KC. As a life-long learner she had a reputation for being the go-to person to research any topic. Rachel made friends wherever she went. She played tennis, golf (the early years), bridge and was a vocal member of her book club. She loved working in her garden and learning about the birds that would flock to her feeders. Special moments were spent in the kitchen with her family, for marathon sessions of making applesauce and baking her prized cookies. She is survived by her sister, Joan Harris (Chicago), and her three daughters: Laura Fitzgibbons (Spence) of Naples, FL, Elizabeth Brown of Prairie Village, KS and Joanne Brian (Mitch) of Fairway, KS; and her adored grandchildren: Sam Brian, Teddy Fitzgibbons, Lizzie Fitzgibbons and Zoe Brian. In lieu of flowers, Rachel requested donations to Harriman-Jewell Series, Literacy KC or the passion of your choice.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019