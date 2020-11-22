Radleigh John SpeerApril 19, 1941 - November 16, 2020Mission Hills, Kansas - Radleigh John Speer, 79, passed away at home surrounded by his family on November 16, 2020, after a five-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.Radleigh was born in South Bend, Indiana, to Floyd and Jane (Reeves) on April 19, 1941, and grew up in Des Plaines, Illinois. After graduating from Northern Illinois University, Radleigh attended Naval Flight Officer School and served as a Naval Officer in Vietnam. He proudly served in the elite VO-67 Squadron which was declassified in 1998. In 2008, the squadron was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism.In 1970, he met his true love, Sharon (May) Speer. Together they built a happy life for over 50 years. They had two children, Jason and Lesley, and raised their family in Prairie Village, Kansas. He enjoyed a successful career as the owner of Shure Manufacturing which specialized in the piezoelectric industry. He received a patent for his innovation in the field.Radleigh enjoyed biking and completed the Bike Across Kansas ride in 2004. He loved model airplanes, ingenious packaging, motorcycles, fine tools, precision, good movies, his Prius, and quality craftmanship. Radleigh also enjoyed recounting his work at the first McDonald's in Des Plaines, Illinois. He was a man like no other. He did nothing in halves; he put his whole self into any endeavor he ever undertook.His is survived by his life companion and wife of 50 years, Sharon; his son, Jason; his daughter, Lesley (Chris) Meyer; his twin granddaughters, Jane and Lucy; his brother, Roger (Glennie); four nephews; his brother-in-law, James (Doris) May; and many cousins, including Kathryn (Crouch) Kraai with whom he maintained a special lifetime bond and friendship. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Floyd and Jane (Reeves).Pulmonary Fibrosis was a terrible disease to fight. Ultimately, it was the one obstacle he could not overcome despite amazing doctors and his devoted wife who became his caretaker in the last months of his life.In light of the unique times, the family opted for private interment with military honors at Leavenworth National Cemetery.