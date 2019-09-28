|
Radyne Lois Cohn Radyne Lois Cohn, 100, born June 29, 1919 of Overland Park, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019, at Kansas City Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 10 am at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge Cemetery in Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kansas City Hospice. Radyne was the daughter of the late Max Cohn and Celia Toub Haller, and the sister of the late Donald Cohn. Her husband of 69 years was the late Leonard Cohn. She is survived by her children Steven (Teri) Cohn, David (Avi Halutz) Cohn, and Denise (Stan) Bunsick, sister-in-law Leah Cohn, grandchildren Michael Cohn, Dan (Rachel Lilley) Cohn, Randall (Sara Nelson) Cohn, Brett (Mara) Bunsick,Robyn (Chad) Bricker, Steffeni (Derek) Veren, and great grandchildren Emerald, Griffyn, Isidore, Colby, Elliana, and Lainey. She was also a dear cousin, aunt, and friend to many. Radyne was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, where she graduated from Paseo High School. She was proud to have overcome a difficult childhood and many medical problems. After marrying Leonard, the love of her life, at 18, she dedicated herself to family. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards (especially mahjong) and watching game shows. She also volunteered with Menorah Medical Center auxiliary, B'Nai Brith Women, and Children's Asthma Research Institute and Hospital (CARIH). Online condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 28, 2019