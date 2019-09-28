Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge Cemetery
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Radyne Cohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Radyne Lois Cohn


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Radyne Lois Cohn Obituary
Radyne Lois Cohn Radyne Lois Cohn, 100, born June 29, 1919 of Overland Park, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019, at Kansas City Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 10 am at Kehilath Israel Blue Ridge Cemetery in Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kansas City Hospice. Radyne was the daughter of the late Max Cohn and Celia Toub Haller, and the sister of the late Donald Cohn. Her husband of 69 years was the late Leonard Cohn. She is survived by her children Steven (Teri) Cohn, David (Avi Halutz) Cohn, and Denise (Stan) Bunsick, sister-in-law Leah Cohn, grandchildren Michael Cohn, Dan (Rachel Lilley) Cohn, Randall (Sara Nelson) Cohn, Brett (Mara) Bunsick,Robyn (Chad) Bricker, Steffeni (Derek) Veren, and great grandchildren Emerald, Griffyn, Isidore, Colby, Elliana, and Lainey. She was also a dear cousin, aunt, and friend to many. Radyne was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, where she graduated from Paseo High School. She was proud to have overcome a difficult childhood and many medical problems. After marrying Leonard, the love of her life, at 18, she dedicated herself to family. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards (especially mahjong) and watching game shows. She also volunteered with Menorah Medical Center auxiliary, B'Nai Brith Women, and Children's Asthma Research Institute and Hospital (CARIH). Online condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Radyne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now