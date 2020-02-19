Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rafael Magana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rafael Magana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rafael Magana Obituary
Rafael Magana Rafael Magana, 85, of North Kansas City, MO, passed away Wed., Feb. 12, 2020. Memorial mass will be 10:00 am Sat. Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Mary-St. Anthony Church, 615 N 7th Street, Kansas City, KS 66101. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Rafael was born Oct. 23, 1934 Marceline, MO the son of Juan and Maria Magana. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Steven, siblings; Ascension Esteban and Willie Magana. He is survived by his son, Michael Magana, siblings; Christine Magana, Gonzalo Magana, Lupe Canchola, Julia Farrell and Mary Rodriguez
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rafael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -