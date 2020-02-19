|
Rafael Magana Rafael Magana, 85, of North Kansas City, MO, passed away Wed., Feb. 12, 2020. Memorial mass will be 10:00 am Sat. Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Mary-St. Anthony Church, 615 N 7th Street, Kansas City, KS 66101. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Rafael was born Oct. 23, 1934 Marceline, MO the son of Juan and Maria Magana. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Steven, siblings; Ascension Esteban and Willie Magana. He is survived by his son, Michael Magana, siblings; Christine Magana, Gonzalo Magana, Lupe Canchola, Julia Farrell and Mary Rodriguez
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020