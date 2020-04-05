|
|
Ragina "Gina" Macaluso Ragina Marie "Gina" Macaluso, 52, of the Kansas City, MO Northland, passed away at home on April 1, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind her daughter, Samantha Jo Hessenflow; her boyfriend, David Jones; her mother, Sandra (Molle) Macaluso and "Poppy" Robert E. Messina; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis Ann (Macaluso) and Jerame Breeden; nieces, Julia Marie, Jaden Nicole, Sandy Jo and Lilly Ann Breeden; uncle, Anthony "Tony" Molle; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Services are private with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020