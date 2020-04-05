Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
For more information about
Ragina Macaluso
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ragina Macaluso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ragina "Gina" Macaluso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ragina "Gina" Macaluso Obituary
Ragina "Gina" Macaluso Ragina Marie "Gina" Macaluso, 52, of the Kansas City, MO Northland, passed away at home on April 1, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind her daughter, Samantha Jo Hessenflow; her boyfriend, David Jones; her mother, Sandra (Molle) Macaluso and "Poppy" Robert E. Messina; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis Ann (Macaluso) and Jerame Breeden; nieces, Julia Marie, Jaden Nicole, Sandy Jo and Lilly Ann Breeden; uncle, Anthony "Tony" Molle; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Services are private with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ragina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -