Ralph Collins Drake On February 4, 2019 the world said farewell to a gentle soul. Ralph Collins Drake, age 89, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away surrounded by a few of the people that he held most dear. Collins was born March 28, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri. After graduation from Northeast High School, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in North China. Following the years of service to his country, Collinsobtained a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Missouri. That degree led him to serve as a teacher, and then an elementary principal for 40 years in the Kansas City School District. In his first teaching position, Collins met the love of his life whom he later married, Ann Eylar Drake. They were married for 65 years and had two children, Kevin Drake and Cynthia Drake, M.D., 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Collins was a stoic, yet loving man, known for his wood carvings, love of card games, and fascination with all things related to WWI. In his free time he enjoyed volunteering his time at the World War I Museum. No memorial service will be held as his body was donated for medical education at the University of Kansas. The family asks that any donations be made to the World War I Museum.

