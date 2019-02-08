|
|
|
Ralph Collins Drake On February 4, 2019, Ralph Collins Drake, 89, of Overland Park, Ks, passed away. Collins was born March 28, 1929 in Kansas City, Mo. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in North China. Collins later obtained a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Missouri. In his first teaching job, Collins met his future wife, Ann Eylar Drake. They were married for 65 years and had two children, Kevin Drake and Cynthia Drake, M.D., 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. No memorial service will be held; his body was donated to the University of Kansas. Donations can be made to the World War I Museum.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 8, 2019
