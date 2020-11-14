Loretta, Rita, and David, I love you all so much and thank you for allowing me to be a part of your family for the last 28 years. Ralph was bigger than life. His adventurous spirit was infectious, and he was always one to seize the moment. Lars and I recall times, late in the evening, when he would decide we should fly to Puerta Vallarta immediately! He would have us on the phone asking when the next flight was leaving. We would all play along...but, how I wish that just once we would have followed through on his whims! It was always fun dreaming with him. He had BIG ideas always and when he wanted something done, he would send staff scrambling to make it happen. I would hear him bellow down the hall, “KIM!!!”. Occasionally, he would call a meeting and ask that we wear sunglasses -- it was silly, but it made me love my job and my co-workers. Work hard, play hard defined his style! He was my boss, my mentor, my advisor, and my friend. Most of the time he had more confidence in me than I had in myself. My life would not have been the same without Ralph. I certainly would not have had a long, fulfilling career with the court, and I would have never left my hometown. So, thank you for the impact you had on my life and my family. I’m going to miss you so much, but you will always be in my heart. I also want to send my condolences to the Truman family, I have so many fond memories of all of you and I cherish those moments. Rest in peace, Ralph.

Kim Leininger

Friend