Ralph DeLoach
April 28, 1946 - November 5, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Ralph was born April 28, 1946 in Coco Solo, Panama, where his father, Conrad Deloach, was stationed. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida with his seven siblings, where he spent his childhood catching alligators, shrimping, and searching for conch shells.
In his early 20s he left Florida for the mountains of Colorado where he met his beloved wife, Loretta. After graduate school he pursued his J.D. part-time while working full time as a probation officer with his pregnant wife at home.
He eventually became Clerk of the United States Federal Courts for the District of Kansas and went on to have a distinguished 30-year career full of accolades and distinctions.
He then "retired" in true Ralph DeLoach fashion and went on to become a consultant on best practices for judiciaries around the world including Russia, Moldova, Romania, Saudi Arabia's, and Jakarta, Indonesia.
He fell in love with Bali and it was there that he and Loretta spent some of their most treasured times. They were also frequent visitors to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they lived near the ocean during Kansas winters. Ralph was an adventurer, someone who cherished life, work, and family. He woke up every day with his wife and his children first on his mind and was a sage and trusted advisor and mentor to many.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta, children David and Rita, son-in-law Danny as well as his six grandchildren, with whom he spent countless hours playing chess and consulting on matters of the heart.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 14, 2020.