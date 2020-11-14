1/1
April 28, 1946 - November 5, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Ralph was born April 28, 1946 in Coco Solo, Panama, where his father, Conrad Deloach, was stationed. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida with his seven siblings, where he spent his childhood catching alligators, shrimping, and searching for conch shells.
In his early 20s he left Florida for the mountains of Colorado where he met his beloved wife, Loretta. After graduate school he pursued his J.D. part-time while working full time as a probation officer with his pregnant wife at home.
He eventually became Clerk of the United States Federal Courts for the District of Kansas and went on to have a distinguished 30-year career full of accolades and distinctions.
He then "retired" in true Ralph DeLoach fashion and went on to become a consultant on best practices for judiciaries around the world including Russia, Moldova, Romania, Saudi Arabia's, and Jakarta, Indonesia.
He fell in love with Bali and it was there that he and Loretta spent some of their most treasured times. They were also frequent visitors to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they lived near the ocean during Kansas winters. Ralph was an adventurer, someone who cherished life, work, and family. He woke up every day with his wife and his children first on his mind and was a sage and trusted advisor and mentor to many.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta, children David and Rita, son-in-law Danny as well as his six grandchildren, with whom he spent countless hours playing chess and consulting on matters of the heart.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overland Park Funeral Chapel
8201 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 648-6224
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Ralph was a leader in the federal judiciary, known far and wide for his innovative spirit and great institutional knowledge. The District of Kansas had national prominence in judicial governance because of Ralph's influence and presence. Ralph was a kind, sensitive, caring executive, respected by judges, judicial employees and the bar. Rest in paradise Ralph.
Julie Robinson
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Loretta, Rita, and David, I love you all so much and thank you for allowing me to be a part of your family for the last 28 years. Ralph was bigger than life. His adventurous spirit was infectious, and he was always one to seize the moment. Lars and I recall times, late in the evening, when he would decide we should fly to Puerta Vallarta immediately! He would have us on the phone asking when the next flight was leaving. We would all play along...but, how I wish that just once we would have followed through on his whims! It was always fun dreaming with him. He had BIG ideas always and when he wanted something done, he would send staff scrambling to make it happen. I would hear him bellow down the hall, “KIM!!!”. Occasionally, he would call a meeting and ask that we wear sunglasses -- it was silly, but it made me love my job and my co-workers. Work hard, play hard defined his style! He was my boss, my mentor, my advisor, and my friend. Most of the time he had more confidence in me than I had in myself. My life would not have been the same without Ralph. I certainly would not have had a long, fulfilling career with the court, and I would have never left my hometown. So, thank you for the impact you had on my life and my family. I’m going to miss you so much, but you will always be in my heart. I also want to send my condolences to the Truman family, I have so many fond memories of all of you and I cherish those moments. Rest in peace, Ralph.
Kim Leininger
Friend
November 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are saddened by Uncle Ralph’s passing & are praying for Aunt Loretta & the family
Terri Buffa
Family
November 11, 2020
Ralph was an incredible teacher, counselor and friend. He had a major impact on the judiciary nationwide. All of us who worked with Ralph will miss him tremendously.
John Lungstrum
Coworker
