Ralph E. MacNaughton, M.D. Dr. Ralph E. MacNaughton, age 91, passed away on May 27th, 2020. Ralph was born in 1928 in Port Arthur, TX . His family moved to Wichita, KS during his childhood. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology (and minor in German) in 1950 at the University of Wichita. He attended the University of KS, School of Medicine and completed his M.D. in 1954. He completed his intern year at the Doctors Hospital in Seattle, WA where he delivered over 300 babies. He was enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Lieutenant (M.C.) on the U.S.S. Algol (California). He then finished his Radiology residency at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City, MO. where he then spent the majority of his professional career (now St. Joseph Medical Center) and brightened the days of all who worked with him. He married Phyllis in 1962 and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather. He was a generous and beloved friend to many and known for his kindness and respect for all. Because of his love, each of his children felt that they were his favorite. If every person took on even just one of Ralph's traits, the world would be a better place. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, David and Helen MacNaughton of Wichita, KS, his brothers, David MacNaughton, MD of Chatanooga, Tennessee and Robert MacNaughton, MD of Leawood, Kansas, and his grandson, Devon Hance of Leawood, KS. Survivors include: his brother-in-law, Robert Murotake of Leavenworth, KS; his children: Dr Mary MacNaughton (Karl Foss) of Leawood, KS; Mr. Paul MacNaughton (Emily Holman MacNaughton) of Olathe, KS; Ms.Eileen MacNaughton (Chris Beaty) of Rockport, TX; Dr. Kathleen MacNaughton Hance (Kirk Hance) of Leawood, KS and 13 remaining grandchildren; and loving caregiver, Ms. Jennifer Zahabi, of Leawood, KS. The family would like to extend special thanks to Ms. Zahabi and the wonderful staff at Park Meadows Senior Living. There will be a graveside service for immediate family with an online memorial service held Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Ralph's name to one of the following organizations that Ralph supported: Kansas City Youth Symphony; Kansas City Care Clinic (former KC Free Health Clinic); Infant Loss Resources, Inc.; the Sisters of Loretto; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.