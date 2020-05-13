Ralph Edward Nolan Rev. Ralph Edward Nolan, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on May 8th, 2020. He was 85 years old. Ralph was born in Kansas City, MO to Lester and Evalena Nolan on October 31, 1934. He had 3 brothers, Jack, Ken and Jim and 1 sister, Sharron all who have preceded him in death. Ralph grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Southeast High School. He joined the US Marine Corps and served 13 months of his service in Korea. He used his GI bill to attend Rockhurst College where he earned a degree in Accounting and Philosophy. Upon graduation he began work in the credit department of Sears. His 39-year career in the credit department moved him to different stores in KS, OK, CO and MO. After retirement, he entered Central Baptist Theological Seminary as a full-time seminary student to continue his life's calling. Ralph finished his Masters of Divinity and thoroughly enjoyed his time serving several churches as senior pastor. He loved his churches and congregations and served each one faithfully. He served Central Christian Church (KCK), St. Peters United Church of Christ (KCK) and White Church Christian Church (KCK). After retiring from ministry, he continued to teach and fellowship in his current church home, First Christian Church of Independence. In each congregation he made life-long friendships that enriched his life to the very end. Ralph enjoyed a very full and rewarding life, not only as a minister, but also serving as a Mason for the past 52 years. He served as the chaplain of the Masonic Home of Missouri, the Grand Chaplain of the Grand Lodge of the State of Missouri and he was an active member in the Masonic Blue Springs Lodge 337. He was also a member of all the Independence York Rite bodies. In 1959, Ralph was joined in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn, who preceded him in death 8 months ago. They were married almost 60 years. Ralph loved spending time with his family, golf, genealogy and reading military history. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings. Ralph is survived by his 3 children: Kathy (Dennis) and grandchildren Matt, Emily and Kelly; Ralph; and Paul (Rita) and grandchildren Andrea, John (Kellie), and Dane (Jenna) and a great-granddaughter. A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton, MO on Thursday, May 14 at 11:00 (social distancing will be observed). Because of COVID restrictions, a celebration of life for Ralph will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Christian Church of Independence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, please visit meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 13, 2020.