|
|
Ralph E. Franklin Ralph Franklin age 88, of Higginsville, died May 3 rd , at his home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, May 7 th at St. Mary's Catholic Church Visitation will follow from 7-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am, Wednesday, May 8 th at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626 Condolences may be emailed to the family at: [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on May 7, 2019