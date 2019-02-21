Ralph G. "Sarge" Johnson Born Feb 27 1926 near Royal Iowa to Victor and Elin (Carlson) Johnson died Feb 20th. The visitation will be at 10 AM and the funeral will be at 11 AM at Salem Lutheran 9135 Haskins Lenexa on February 23, 2019 followed by interment at Lenexa Cemetery 89th and Pflumm. Ralph grew up in Pequot Lakes MN, served in the Army during the Korean War at Camp Chaffee where he met his bride of 67 years, Wanda Gompf. The couple moved to Kansas City, he worked at Delco Battery in Olathe, there he was involved with the UAW and Credit Union, he served in the Army Reserve. He is a member at Salem Lutheran and a past member of OP Lutheran where he taught Sunday School for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife Wanda Johnson, his children Paula (Mike) Phillips, Ron (Joyce) Johnson and Gary Johnson, Grandchildren Shawn (Erin) Phillips, Ryan (Sarah) Phillips, Austin (Sarah) Johnson, Marta Johnson, Mitchell (Melody) and Myah Johnson and their mother Francy Johnson and 3 great grandchildren, a sister Clara Nelson and sister-in-law Francis Wilbanks. In lieu of flowers send memorials to Salem Lutheran Church Lenexa or KC Hospice. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)



