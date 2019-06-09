Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Ralph "Charlie" Hedges Charlie Hedges was born July 28, 1951 and passed away June 2, 2019. He was born to Ralph Cecil and Joan Louise Hedges, in Kansas City, Missouri. Charlie was a graphic artist, however he loved art of any kind. He was a Past Master of Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge #446 in Kansas City. He is survived by, his wife of 41 years, Judith Hedges; step-sons, Michael (Beth) Howard, and Nicolas Howard; step-daughter, Christiane Howard; step-grandsons, Robert (Amanda) Howard, Johnathan (Jane) Howard, and Patrick Howard, and five step-great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs & . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019
