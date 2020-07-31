Ralph Jon Wayne Miller Ralph Jon Wayne Miller of Overland Park, KS passed away July 5th, 2020 from leukemia. He was born February 5th, 1942 in Kansas City to parents Ralph Bacon Miller and Kristine "Kay" Miller (Kozlevchar). Ralph earned his Bachelor of Arts in Zoology from the University of Kansas. He had a passion for nature, travel, reading, music and Chiefs football. Friends and family will miss his bellowing laugh and sharp mind. Ralph was preceded in death by his mother Kay Whitehead, step-father Benjamin Whitehead, father Ralph Miller, step-mother Onnolee Miller, cousins Donna Keough (Baloh), and George Rollheiser. He is survived by cousins Bruce Baloh, Bill Keough (wife Donna), Justin and Caleb Rollheiser, their families, and close friends Jo Aguirre, Jim & Barb Novak. Donations honoring Ralph may be made to City Union Mission.



