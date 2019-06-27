Ralph L. Housman Jr. Ralph L. Housman Jr., 68, of Gravois Mills, passed away peacefully on June 19th at his home surrounded by his family overlooking his lake. He was the husband to Shari, sharing 43 years of marriage together. Born in Sugar Creek, Mo., and a graduate of Van Horn HS in '69 and attended UMKC and Finley Engineering School. He was a proud member of Local 2 Sheet Metal Union for 47 years. He was an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Elks Organization in Laurie, MO where he volunteered in various charity events, loved his golf league, where he was fondly nicked-named "Ho-Hum". He enjoyed fishing, golfing, home projects, spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren swim in the lake, and taking trips to Branson. He will be remembered for his humor, specifically his "dad" jokes, his patience and purpose in how he lived his life. He is survived by his wife Shari, his children Lisa Doble (Chris), Trisha Lamley (Brian) and Greg Housman (Carlos), his grandchildren Robert, Victoria, Thaddeus, Jorja and Gracyn, his best friend Wayne Barnhill and his children Marti Frye (Shane and children Dustin (Allie and child Sawyer)) and Danielle (Kevin), Trey Barnhill (Amanda and children Lana and Myla) and Makayla Petersohn (Logan). His Celebration of Life will be held at the Local 2 Sheet Metal Union Hall, located at 2902 Blue Ridge Blvd, KCMO, 64129, from 2-4pm, followed by a memorial service starting at 4pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Celebration of Life at the lake to be held Saturday, July 6th, from 4-6pm at the Housman home. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, 1000 E. 50th St., KCMO, 64110 www.stowers.org/support Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.

