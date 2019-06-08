Ralph Mathey After a protracted battle with cancer, Ralph Steven Mathey, died on June 6, 2019, at his home in Bella Vista, Arkansas at the age of 71. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Vivian Mathey, nee Petersen; his son, Brian Mathey and spouse Erin Cenefelt, Des Moines, Iowa; his daughter, Anne Mathey, Des Moines, Iowa; two grandchildren, Logan and Paige; sister, Dyan Dunsworth, nee Mathey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph was born on April 7, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri, to father Roy Frank Mathey of Leawood, Kansas and mother Amanda Mathey, nee Niebergall, who predeceased him. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas. He was self-employed at his jewelry company, Genuine Article, and awarded Designer of the Year in New York for his work with antique glass jewelry. Ralph is the founder of the H.E.A.R. The Cry Foundation, a non-profit organization working in Haiti for over 20 years. Through his efforts, over 1000 children were able to attend school. A visitation for Ralph will occur on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6 pm to 8pm. Funeral services will occur on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 am. Both the visitation and the services will be held at the Mount Moriah Funeral Home (10507 Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri). Private graveside service will follow. The family would especially like to thank the Mount Moriah Funeral Home for making the arrangements.

