Ralph Nelson Nov. 11, 1926 - May 3, 2019 Ralph Nelson, 92, Kansas City, Mo., died May 3 at St. Luke'sSouth Hospital. Ralph lived in the Kansas City area for over a half century, and most recently resided in the Kingswood Senior Living Community, 10000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Mo. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held there Saturday, June 8 at 11:00 a.m. in the Westminster Room with Rev. Kathleen Danforth officiating. A visitation will follow. Ralph is survived by a daughter; Jan (Royce) Mitchell, Indianapolis; sons: Rick (Karen) Nelson and Jim Nelson, Overland Park; three grandchildren: Luke Mitchell, Jenna Mitchell and Mackenzie Nelson; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his wife, Nona. Memorial gifts may be made to Midwest Ear Institute c/o Saint Luke'sFoundation, 901 E. 104th St. Kansas City, MO 64131 www.saintlukesgiving.org, or Heartland HonorFlight Donations, P.O. Box 843930, Kansas City, MO 64184.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019