Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph Nelson Nov. 11, 1926 - May 3, 2019 Ralph Nelson, 92, Kansas City, Mo., died May 3 at St. Luke'sSouth Hospital. Ralph lived in the Kansas City area for over a half century, and most recently resided in the Kingswood Senior Living Community, 10000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Mo. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held there Saturday, June 8 at 11:00 a.m. in the Westminster Room with Rev. Kathleen Danforth officiating. A visitation will follow. Ralph is survived by a daughter; Jan (Royce) Mitchell, Indianapolis; sons: Rick (Karen) Nelson and Jim Nelson, Overland Park; three grandchildren: Luke Mitchell, Jenna Mitchell and Mackenzie Nelson; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his wife, Nona. Memorial gifts may be made to Midwest Ear Institute c/o Saint Luke'sFoundation, 901 E. 104th St. Kansas City, MO 64131 www.saintlukesgiving.org, or Heartland HonorFlight Donations, P.O. Box 843930, Kansas City, MO 64184.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now