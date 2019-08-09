|
Ralph O. Leonard Ralph O. Leonard, 91, Kansas City, KS passed away Aug 7, 2019. Visitation will be 2 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave, KCK. Funeral service is 10:00 a.m. Monday, Aug 12 at Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, 6200 Parallel Ave, KCK. Interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 13 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ethiopian Mission Trip thru his Church. Ralph was born February 1, 1928, the son of Robert and Anna (Kraus) Leonard, in Prescott, KS. He grew up in and around Mound City, KS, attended Blue Mound High School and later Pittsburg KS College. Ralph retired Southwestern Bell and also worked for Kincaid Coach Lines. He married Josephine Turner, November 18, 1951 and have been members of Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene for over 40 years; where Ralph worked with missions, notably building Churches. His hobbies include hunting and working with his hands. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife Josephine, his son, Ernie Leonard; parents; brothers, Robert and Paul; as well as sisters, Merriam and Ann. She is survived by her son, Andrew Leonard and wife Linda; daughter, Christine Herman and husband Kenneth; eight grandchildren and her loving great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2019